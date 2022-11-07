Gifts Under $25: Corkcicle, Erin Condren, Moon and Jai, Bubble Skincare & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We did it. We made it. It's happening. The most wonderful time of the year! We're swapping silk scarves for cashmere. We're leaving pumpkin at the door and welcoming peppermint mocha in for a nightcap. Not to mention, racking up invites to dinners, get-togethers, and office Secret Santa swaps.
The thing is, all those parties and presents (and, let's be honest, new outfits) can really start to pile up. The answer, while not glamorous, is smart and simple. Folks: Set a budget. And stick to it. Because with some careful planning, you won't have to RSVP "no" to the next great night out, or bump someone to the naughty list just for bottom-line purposes.
To help you out, we've put together this list of 20 soft, sparkly, and even some scented gifts under $25 that will sure to make your friends, family, and wallet smile. There are some practical ones in here too, just in case you know any Earth signs.
Good Side Classic Scrunchie
This Mulberry silk scrunchie lends a pretty touch to any ponytail.
Moon and Jai Rose Quartz Keychain Talisman
Known as the "love stone," rose quartz is thought to help the bearer manifest love and healing energy. This sweet talisman ensures that those properties follow someone wherever life may take them.
Corkcicle Classic Slim Artican
This elongated cooler from Corkcicle is specifically designed to suit seltzers, slim soda cans, and similar beverages, keeping them chilled to enjoy for a long period of time. Also, it's adorable.
Bubble Dome-Shaped Clear Umbrella
Make sure bestie never gets caught in the rain with the first umbrella they won't accidentally leave behind.
Copper Cocktail Straws
Give the gift of sipping cocktails in eco-friendly style with this set of copper straws. Better yet? There's enough to keep on someone's home bar and stashed in a purse, too.
Erin Condren Hello Kitty Pastel Dual-Tip Highlighters 5-Pack
These pastel highlighters from Sanrio x Erin Condren are so cute, you'll probably want to get a set for yourself. And maybe even the writer who pointed them out to you. Just a thought!
Urban Expressions Jax Bracelet
This studded bracelet adds a pretty-meets-punk touch to any ensemble.
Bubble Skincare Sample Set
This travel-ready trio from Bubble includes a Fresh Start, Bounce Back, and Slam Dunk. Per the brand, the three work together to cleanse, balance, and rehydrate tired complexions.
Cinereplicas Hogwarts Scarf
For the friend who still asks people which Hogwarts house they were in: A scarf that answers their own question, and keeps them cozy throughout the winter.
Milk + Honey Bath Bomb
Little, but fierce! This petite bath bomb is infused with pure essential oils to "soothe your skin and calm the mind" as its "mineral-rich sea salts" work to "detoxify and rebalance the body."
Nest Grapefruit Votive Candle
This miniature candle from Nest swirls together notes of pink grapefruit, lily-of-the-valley and coriander blossom for a revitalizing scent.
Joey Baby Anne Necklace
Crafted with 18K gold-plated brass, this handmade paperclip necklace brings a trendy touch to every outfit.
Lumin Skincare Intensive Repair Face Mask
A nourishing, replenishing, relaxing sheet mask designed for men? It's here, and it's spectacular.
Colony Co. Reusable Bulk Food Bags - Set of 6
For the eco-conscious folks on your list: This versatile set of reusable bulk food bags from Colony Co.
Deux par Deux Knit Black Hat
This cozy-cool beanie is a gift your fave can enjoy all year long.
Kaffe Round Glass Storage Container
Compact and airtight, this storage container from Kaffe can be used for preserving (and displaying) everything from coffee beans to pasta.
Kocostar Moisturizing Foot Mask
This nourishing mask from cult Korean brand Kocostar "soothes dry feet and exfoliates dead skin cells." It's an ideal little gift for someone always on the move, or who refuses to stop wearing high heels (even in winter).
Maison Kitsun Silver Anthony Burill Keychain
Sleek and understated, this keychain is an artful addition to the "Wait, I just had those! Where are they?" experience.
Cork Genius Wine Chiller
This "genius" wine chiller device offers near-instant aeration, decanting, and chilling, delivering an optimal glass of wine, every time.
Reisfields Love Crystal Intention Set
The "Love" set includes Cobalt Calcite and Rose Quartz pillars. According to the brand, together, the crystals "increase feelings of self-worth and promote emotional healing."
If you have a little more room in the budget, here are the top picks from Oprah's favorite things you can get for under $50.