Jan Broberg Returns to Site of Childhood Kidnapping in A Friend of the Family Documentary Trailer

Jan Broberg is revisiting her terrifying past.
On Nov. 3, Peacock announced the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil, a companion to the streamer's drama series A Friend of the Family, which tells the real-life story of Jan's multiple 1970s kidnappings and sexual abuse by neighbor Robert Berchtold.
In the newly released trailer for the special, Jan returns to the sites of her abductions—including the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico—nearly 50 years after the traumatic events.
"Robert Berchtold kidnapped me when I was 12 and again when I was 14," Jan says in the preview, "and with that, my brainwashing began."
"I gotta face the demon," Jan adds in the trailer before touring what she called her "torture chamber"—the R.V. he kidnapped her in.
Jan also speaks with other victims of Berchtold's for the first time ever for emotional conversations about their shared experiences and road to healing.
According to Peacock, "Through interviews with Jan and members of her family, including her mother and son, the documentary dives into how a family comes to terms with the generational trauma that can affect survivors and their loved ones years after the abuse took place."
Jan added in a statement, "Many harmed by child sexual assault and long-term abuse are still striving to heal and thrive years later. Through support and community, the healing journey of 'Thrivivors' can create a ripple effect towards change for children, and I am grateful to Peacock for the opportunity to continue telling my story. It is my hope that with greater awareness and understanding of childhood sexual abuse and grooming, total prevention can truly become a reality."
A Friend of the Family: True Evil premieres Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)