Jan Broberg Returns to Site of Childhood Kidnapping in A Friend of the Family Documentary Trailer

Jan Broberg is revisiting her terrifying past.

On Nov. 3, Peacock announced the new documentary A Friend of the Family: True Evil, a companion to the streamer's drama series A Friend of the Family, which tells the real-life story of Jan's multiple 1970s kidnappings and sexual abuse by neighbor Robert Berchtold.

In the newly released trailer for the special, Jan returns to the sites of her abductions—including the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico—nearly 50 years after the traumatic events.

"Robert Berchtold kidnapped me when I was 12 and again when I was 14," Jan says in the preview, "and with that, my brainwashing began."

"I gotta face the demon," Jan adds in the trailer before touring what she called her "torture chamber"—the R.V. he kidnapped her in.

Jan also speaks with other victims of Berchtold's for the first time ever for emotional conversations about their shared experiences and road to healing.