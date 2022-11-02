Ina Garten Jokingly Calls Out Husband Jeffrey for Accidentally Sending Steamy Text to the Wrong Person

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

Ina Garten's marriage continues to be burning hot.

The Barefoot Contessa star gave fans an amuse-bouche of her decades-long romance with husband Jeffrey Garten during an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that they keep their marriage spicy through steamy texts—though those messages don't always make it to her.

"Sometimes they go astray," she quipped, per Entertainment Tonight. "He sends them to the wrong person."

The 74-year-old went on to recall how Jeffrey, 76, once accidentally texted her "dear friend" and publicist instead, leading to a humorous mix-up. "He said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," Ina recalled with a laugh. "She was like, 'Woah.' She sent back, 'I don't think this was meant for me.'"

Ina added she wasn't with her pal at the time, though she'd "imagine" the publicist turning bright red from reading Jeffrey's message.