Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Floral Look Is a Masterclass in Layering for Fall

Hailey Bieber's latest look is the definition of flower power.
The Rhode Beauty founder was as fresh as a daisy after she was spotted leaving a hotel in a fashionable floral two-piece.
For Hailey's late-night outing, she stunned in a sexy unbuttoned blouse and matching mid-length skirt that featured bouquets of black flowers embroidered on top of nude-colored material. She added edginess to her chic coordinated set by pairing it with a black bra that peeked through the top.
As for the star's finishing touches? She accessorized with leather knee-high boots, rectangular-framed sunglasses and a sleek black purse.
Hailey has consistently made style statements in recent weeks. In fact, she took a high-fashion approach to Halloween by dressing up as a "Versace Vampire" and recreating a rose-adorned get-up from YSL's 1999 Haute Couture runway.
When it comes to the 25-year-old's head-turning attire, there's more meaning to it than meets the eye.
"I get photographed so much that I feel like sometimes I put pressure on myself," she said Harper's Bazaar's September issue. "Even if I'm just throwing on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt!"
Hailey explained that she's not strict with her style, saying it "evolves every couple of months."
The need to appear a certain way, she told the magazine, stems from her own struggles with perfectionism. It's a topic she also discussed at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in October when opening up about releasing a beauty brand with a few minor hiccups.
"I am a crazy perfectionist and I've had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch," she said. "This has been the biggest learning process for me and what I'm learning is that mistakes are really a part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and be able to learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward."
She has grown to embrace the journey—rocky rhode and all.
"I think our mistakes actually help make us better as people when we choose to learn from them," she added, "and I think when you have a brand, it helps you create an even better brand."