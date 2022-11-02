Hailey Bieber’s Sexy Floral Look Is a Masterclass in Layering for Fall

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family

Hailey Bieber's latest look is the definition of flower power.

The Rhode Beauty founder was as fresh as a daisy after she was spotted leaving a hotel in a fashionable floral two-piece.

For Hailey's late-night outing, she stunned in a sexy unbuttoned blouse and matching mid-length skirt that featured bouquets of black flowers embroidered on top of nude-colored material. She added edginess to her chic coordinated set by pairing it with a black bra that peeked through the top.

As for the star's finishing touches? She accessorized with leather knee-high boots, rectangular-framed sunglasses and a sleek black purse.

Hailey has consistently made style statements in recent weeks. In fact, she took a high-fashion approach to Halloween by dressing up as a "Versace Vampire" and recreating a rose-adorned get-up from YSL's 1999 Haute Couture runway.

When it comes to the 25-year-old's head-turning attire, there's more meaning to it than meets the eye.