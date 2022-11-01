Candace Cameron Bure’s and Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Natasha and Olivia Jade Reunite in New TikTok

Watch : Natasha Bure's Incredible Audition on "The Voice"

It's a full house under Natasha Bure's roof.

The daughter of Candace Cameron Bure reunited with Olivia Jade—whose mother is Lori Loughlin—for a sweet TikTok promoting Natasha's newly released single, "Her, Instead."

The longtime friends, who became close companions while their mothers worked on Full House, duetted along to Natasha's song in the Nov. 1 video, which shows the rising actress clad in a black top and sporting gold jewelry. As Natasha, 24, sings to the camera, Olivia struts into the room wearing plaid pajama pants, a brown tank top and a white cardigan, waving as if she's competing in a beauty pageant.

The YouTuber, 23, then spins and drops to the ground, as the friends passionately lip sync to the track. Afterward, Olivia dramatically leaves the room, trailed by her dog Milo.

The friends have a history of showing support for each other.