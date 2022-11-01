Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Surprising Secret to Her Toned Butt

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Still Defends THIS "Controversial" Dress

Emily Ratajkowski is sharing the secret to maintaining her best assets.

The model showcased her sexy Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 30, which featured her in butt-baring chaps, a black long-sleeve crop top and a matching cowgirl hat. After posting the short video clip of her country-inspired look, Halsey asked Emily a burning question: "ma the CHEEKS what's the routine."

Turns out, when it comes to Emily's booty, she said she doesn't have to work her tail off.

"@iamhalsey just eating good!" the My Body author told the singer. "skipping no meals! Happy girl."

Fans quickly noticed Emily's response and weighed in the replies. One follower wrote, "Giiiirl, I'd die for those cheeks," to which another person added, "you look incredible either way."

This isn't the first time the Gone Girl alum has discussed having naturally good genes.

"I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym," she told The New York Times in 2015. "I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it."