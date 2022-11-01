Emily Ratajkowski Reveals the Surprising Secret to Her Toned Butt

Emily Ratajkowski is sharing the secret to maintaining her best assets.
The model showcased her sexy Halloween costume on Instagram on Oct. 30, which featured her in butt-baring chaps, a black long-sleeve crop top and a matching cowgirl hat. After posting the short video clip of her country-inspired look, Halsey asked Emily a burning question: "ma the CHEEKS what's the routine."
Turns out, when it comes to Emily's booty, she said she doesn't have to work her tail off.
"@iamhalsey just eating good!" the My Body author told the singer. "skipping no meals! Happy girl."
Fans quickly noticed Emily's response and weighed in the replies. One follower wrote, "Giiiirl, I'd die for those cheeks," to which another person added, "you look incredible either way."
This isn't the first time the Gone Girl alum has discussed having naturally good genes.
"I don't have a trainer, and I don't really go to the gym," she told The New York Times in 2015. "I go on long walks and hikes with my girlfriends. That's about it."
As she put it at the time, "I'm just not a crazy fitness person. I'm definitely an outlier in the industry."
While the 31-year-old doesn't appear to partake in intense exercise routines, she's had to work on her self-care practices.
"For a long time, I didn't think my body was worthy of the attention required to take care of it," she detailed in her memoir. "I expected my body to function, but I tended to ignore it, even when it called out to me."
She added that general bodily cleanliness "is not a habit I take pleasure in but a concession to social expectations."
The star's body care routine might be a work in progress, but she noted that her outer appearance is not only "crucial to my survival" but it's all she's ever known.
"Beauty was a way for me to feel special," she wrote. "When I was special I felt my parents' love for me the most. My mother seems to hold the way my beauty is affirmed by the world like a mirror, reflecting back to her a measure of her own worth."