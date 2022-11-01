2022 People's Choice Awards

See Simone Biles' Golden Response to Claim She Hasn't Won Any Olympic Medals

After a Twitter troll claimed Simone Biles hasn't won any Olympic medals in response to her Tweet about Jeffrey Dahmer costumes, the gymnast clapped back. Here's how the 7-time medalist responded.

Simone Biles just vaulted over a misinformed Twitter troll.

After a Twitter user told the Olympian "Too bad you can't go as an Olympic winner," in response to her Oct. 18 tweet encouraging followers to not dress as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween, she clapped right back.

I have 7 olympic medals, do your research," Simone, who is the most decorated American gymnast of all time, wrote on Oct. 31. "Also the bots get on my fn nerves. be real. say it with your chest. stop with the fake accounts."

Simone's fiancé Jonathan Owens showed his support, responding with a series of double exclamation mark emojis, while another user tweeted, "She can't go as an Olympic Medal Winner because she has to go as a 7 Time Olympic Medal Winner."

Simone and Jonathan instead donned a fiery couples costume, which she showed off on Instagram on Oct. 31, with the NFL player going as a firefighter while the Olympian was the fire. Along with orange heart and fire emojis, she captioned the post, "drop your fire captions below."

However, next year, the pair could go as newlyweds for Halloween.

Simone shared some of her wedding plans exclusively to E! News, in April, saying, "The biggest thing is trying to lock down a date and solidifying the guest list. So, that's where we're at right now, but we definitely know that it'll be sometime next year during his off-season."

She also divulged that some of her fellow gymnasts will be in attendance at the 2023 event.

"We have some of my teammates that I'd be inviting," she explained. "But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day."

