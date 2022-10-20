Simone Biles Calls Out Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes Ahead of Halloween

Simone Biles has a PSA for anyone dressing up this Halloween.
Ahead of the festive holiday, the gymnast sent a warning out to anyone who is considering wearing a costume in honor of the late serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer: Don't do it.
"im just gon go head and say it," Biles tweeted Oct. 18, "put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!"
The four-time Olympic gold medalist's comments come more than a month after the release of Ryan Murphy's true crime drama series, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the convicted murderer.
As the show went on to become Netflix's second most-watched English-language series in a week—behind Stranger Things season four—it renewed interest in Dahmer, who raped, dismembered and murdered more than 17 boys and men in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area between 1978 and 1991. (He was killed in prison in 1994.)
Several Dahmer-inspired items have hit popular sites such as eBay, including his infamous aviator glasses and an orange jumpsuit with a mask much like what Peters wears in the series.
However, a spokesperson for eBay told BuzzFeed that they were banning the sale of costumes inspired by Dahmer for violating its policies on violence and violent criminals. "These items are prohibited for sale on our site," the rep told the outlet Oct. 19, "and we are removing them."
Aside from inspiring a rise in interest in Dahmer, Murphy's new show has also come under a lot of criticism, especially from family members of the killer's victims.
Last month, Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, said she was never made aware that the streaming platform was making a series about the killings.
"I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," she told Insider Sept. 25. "But I'm not money hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."
Isbell—whose emotional victim impact statement at Dahmer's 1992 trial was reenacted in the series—suggested that Netflix should have given some of their profits to the children of Dahmer's victims.
"If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn't feel so harsh and careless," she continued. "It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy. That's just greed."