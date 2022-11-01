Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Reflects on His Cancer Battle in First Interview Since Actor's Death

Watch : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the life and legacy of her late husband Chadwick Boseman.

For the first time since the Black Panther star's 2020 passing following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Simone is speaking out about her relationship with Chadwick and "the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life" following his passing.

"I can't believe that I was so lucky," she told Whoopi Goldberg in an interview that aired on the Nov. 1 episode of Good Morning America. "I can't believe that I got to love this person, and I also got them to love me too."

Speaking about Chadwick's cancer battle, Simone recalled how "things were really starting to spiral" after the coronavirus pandemic hit and discussed their decision to refrain from sharing his diagnosis with the public.

"That meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside," she said. "It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside? We get to be here with family, together. And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time. We kept our circle real—our circle was basically a dot."