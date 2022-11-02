Dance Moms' Lennon Torres Shares She Had Top Surgery: All the Details on Her Transition Journey

Watch : Lennon Torres Excited to Finally Dress as She Always Wanted To

Lennon Torres didn't think of her latest milestone as a stop-the-presses moment.

But that didn't mean, less than two weeks after undergoing top surgery, she wasn't "over the moon" about the results.

"I feel, honestly, euphoric," the dancer and activist told E! News in an exclusive interview Oct. 25 about the latest step of the transition journey she embarked on roughly 18 months ago. Yet at the same time, "god-awful surgical bra" aside, she also felt a certain "calmness and ease," a state of mind that's become more familiar as time has gone by.

"I think there's such a narrative about these types of steps," Torres explained, "like, 'It's the biggest step ever!' and we go from point A to point B. I know people have done a 'before' photo and an 'after' photo—it is what it is. It's great, I love that, but I think a transition is really a transition. I've seen my body do these amazing things with estrogen and other hormone replacement therapy options, and my body has really been changing gradually. So it doesn't feel like a really huge, mind-blowing moment. It feels a little bit more like, we just made the next logical step and I couldn't feel happier about it."