Dance Moms' Lennon Torres Shares the "Standout" Part of Her Transition One Year Later

All the world's a stage, and Lennon Torres is going to dance her heart out on it.

The Dance Moms alum has seen some big changes in the past 12 months. On March 2, 2021, she began her medical transition. On May 30, 2021, she publicly came out as trans in a "life update" on TikTok. Since then, she's become a inspirational voice in the LGBTQ+ community as she documents her journey on social media.

Now, one year since starting a new chapter in her life, Lennon sat down with E! News in an exclusive interview in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility to discuss the ups and downs she experienced during her transition and the importance of sharing trans stories.

"There are so many different steps you have to go through—some good, some bad," the 23-year-old said of transitioning. "I'm happy to be here, but it can be really challenging."