Dancing With the Stars' Cheryl Burke Recalls Being Whipped With a Belt By High School Boyfriend

Cheryl Burke is ready to open up about her past wounds.

In an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the devastating ways her childhood has affected her relationships as an adult.

"Not to get too graphic but in high school, I'll never forget the person I was with on and off for four years whipped me with a belt and I had bruises all over my legs," she shared in a preview from the Nov. 2 episode. "I remember his parents were watching it and didn't do anything. And it wasn't like he was hitting me. He was whipping me."

Co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris appeared visibly shocked by the revelation before guest and psychologist Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble replied, "That made my chest hurt."

Cheryl's confession comes as the 38-year-old continues documenting her sobriety journey on social media.