Meet 21 Americans Ready to Inspire During National Recovery Month and Beyond

Watch : Jason Wahler Shares Darkest Moments of Addiction & "New Beginnings"

It's time to celebrate recovery—and the people who live it every single day.

Across the country, it's difficult to find people who don't know someone personally affected by addiction. In July, a report from the United States government revealed that overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 in 2020, a 29 percent increase from the year before COVID-19 impacted so many.

While there are many stories of hardship and grief, National Recovery Month is observed every September to teach Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those struggling to live healthy and rewarding lives.

Jason Wahler knows how difficult addiction can be. But after a public battle with drugs and alcohol, The Hills: New Beginnings star and CLEAN Cause ambassador is inspiring many to reach out for help.

"With National Recovery Month kicking off, the one thing I'd like to let people know is that it's never too late," he told E! News. "Ask yourself, ‘Does this add or subtract from the beautiful life I have to live? Am I really hitting my fullest potential?' If the answer isn't what you'd like, reach out and ask for help. You're not alone whether it's you, yourself struggling or a loved one around you and help is just an ask away."