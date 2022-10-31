2022 People's Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner poked fun at her infamous cucumber scene on The Kardashians during a Halloween TikTok. See the hilarious costume below.

Kendall Jenner is cool as a cucumber this Halloween.

The supermodel channeled her inner vegetable as she trolled herself in an Oct. 31 TikTok, where she dressed up in a giant cucumber costume and held a kitchen knife. She paired the hilarious costume with the audio from Mean Girls—"In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year where you can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it"/"I'm a mouse, duh!"—in her video.

And where did the cucumber inspo come from? Well, during a May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall went viral after cutting a cucumber so awkwardly that her mom Kris Jenner offered to have her chef do it for her. However, the reality star had a good laugh too, saying during a panel in June, "I think it's hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn't be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things."

She later admitted in season two that cucumbers have become a "full addiction" for her.

Now, after dressing up as Jessie from Toy Story over the weekend, Kendall is taking #cukegate to the next level for Halloween, captioning her look, "i'm giving out fruits and veggies tonight."

Scroll down to see more of the Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween costumes over the years.

TikTok
Kendall Jenner

Kendall wore a cucumber costume in 2022 to tease herself over her cucumber cutting skills, as seen on The Kardashians.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder dressed up as Mystique from X-Men for Halloween 2022.

Adrian Martin
Kendall Jenner

The star puts a sexy spin on Toy Story's Jessie.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The star channeled the Bride of Frankenstein with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown just before Halloween 2022.

Instagram
Halloween...But Make It Fashion

For her 2022 Halloween costume, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
Music Legends

"THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this 2022 photo of North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Instagram
A True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 movie True Romance for Halloween 2021.

Instagram
What's Better Than One Costume? How About 2?

But these weren't the only costumes Kravis wore that year. The couple also impersonated Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and gave their followers a glimpse at their looks on Instagram.

Instagram
A Nod to the '90s

Would Kourtney's kids miss out on the fun? As if! Penelope Disick went as Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz from Clueless for her 2021 Halloween costume.

Instagram
A Marvel-ous Costume

Reign Disick was also prepared to save the day by slipping into his Spider-Man suit.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

As for Mason Disick, he dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Memories

Travis Scott, is that you? The rapper donned a Michael Myers mask for Halloween 2021 while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash with her mermaid attire.

Instagram
Meow

In 2021, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos that gave fans a look at the family's past Halloween costumes, like her simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are an adorable crew in this throwback pic.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The now-exes dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her 2020 Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! For Halloween 2020, Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?" For Halloween in 2019, Kim channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Met Gala Memories

Stormi! You look like mommy, baby! In 2019, Kylie had her daughter Stormi wear a version of her Met Gala gown.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

In this 2019 snap, Khloe and True dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling. Kylie dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes
