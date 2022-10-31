See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch : Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party

Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season.

On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.

One of the snaps showed Maralee posing with her little one in front of a pumpkin display, while Theo was pictured wearing a customized Mickey Mouse hat to coordinate with his mom's Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears in another shot.

Maralee wrote in the caption alongside an orange heart emoji, "October with my pumpkin."

The pair were also dressed up in spooktatular costumes in a family photo shared to Instagram Stories. "Theo's first Halloween," Maralee captioned the pic. "Red riding hood and the wolf."

Though Tristan did not appear to be a part of Maralee's Halloween celebrations, the basketball player was recently spotted attending the Kardashian family's costume party. As seen in a TikTok video, Tristan carried an Iron Man helmet in his arms as he joined ex Khloe Kardashian and their 4-year-old daughter True, who were respectively dressed as a black cat and PJ Masks' Owelette, at the backyard bash.