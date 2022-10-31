2022 People's Choice Awards

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Maralee Nichols and her 10-month-old son Theo, whose father is Tristan Thompson, got into the Halloween spirit in mommy-and-me costumes. See their spooky season outfits.

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party

Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season.

On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.

One of the snaps showed Maralee posing with her little one in front of a pumpkin display, while Theo was pictured wearing a customized Mickey Mouse hat to coordinate with his mom's Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears in another shot.

Maralee wrote in the caption alongside an orange heart emoji, "October with my pumpkin."

The pair were also dressed up in spooktatular costumes in a family photo shared to Instagram Stories. "Theo's first Halloween," Maralee captioned the pic. "Red riding hood and the wolf."

Though Tristan did not appear to be a part of Maralee's Halloween celebrations, the basketball player was recently spotted attending the Kardashian family's costume party. As seen in a TikTok video, Tristan carried an Iron Man helmet in his arms as he joined ex Khloe Kardashian and their 4-year-old daughter True, who were respectively dressed as a black cat and PJ Masks' Owelette, at the backyard bash.

photos
All About Tristan Thompson's Children

Scroll on to see more photos of Theo's first Halloween.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

For Halloween, Maralee Nichols dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood, while her son Theo—who she shares with Tristan Thompson—donned a wolf costume.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

The mother-son duo enjoyed a visit to the pumpkin patch

Instagram
Good Gourd

Theo rode a wagon while selecting pumpkins with his mom.

Instagram
Furry Friends

The pair also visited a petting zoo as part of their fall festivities.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

Theo got a customized hat during a trip to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.

Instagram
Skeleton Crew

Maralee and Theo sport matching skeleton onesies. 

