Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast as the Lead in Disney+'s Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's superhero reign just won't let up.

The actor, who previously appeared in 2018's Aquaman and 2019's Watchmen, has scored the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man, according to Deadline.

The series will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Andrew Guest, best known for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community.

Wonder Man will also see Ben Kingsley reprise his role as The Mandarin (a.k.a. Trevor Slattery), who he played in 2021's Shang-Chi and 2013's Iron Man 3.

Created by Stan Lee and artists Don Heck and Jack Kirby, Wonder Man (a.k.a. Simon Williams) first appeared in 1964's The Avengers #9.

Working under villain Baron Zemo, Wonder Man gains ion-based superpowers and initially works to destroy The Avengers. The son of industrialist Sanford Williams, he assumes control of the family munitions business and runs head-on into confrontation with Tony Stark and Stark Industries.

It's not all bad news, though, as Wonder Man is later re-born as a superhero and joins his former rivals in the fight against evil.