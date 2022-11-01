2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

November Horoscopes Are Here: Lean In to Your Extremes, Scorpio

November is all about feeling whatever it is you're feeling—and then giving yourself permission to relax. Celebrity tarot card reader Angie Banicki is here to guide you.

By Natalie Finn, Angie Banicki Nov 01, 2022 4:00 PMTags
FeaturesEntertainmenthoroscope
Watch: 6 Reasons WHY Nikki & Brie Bella Are the Ultimate Scorpios

Welcome to your November taroscopes from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

read
Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Gifts Made For The Passionate, Emotional & Mysterious Bestie

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your November taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: Ace of Cups

Music: "Horses" by Maggie Rogers, "Journey" by Ikson, "Get Together" by The Youngbloods

Oh, sweet Scorpio, the eclipse this month is in your sign. You've been feeling it, yes? It's shaking you. It's bringing extreme energy, extreme heaviness. Your body is adjusting to a new level of being—and in true Scorpio fashion, it's a burn-it-down-and-rebuild-type energy.

But all the universe wants of you now is to relax, to let go, to find a new way of being completely in your body without a thought of control. What can you do this month to achieve that? Allow yourself to just sigh. Throw your hands up and accept the experiences of life. Accept karma. Accept your gifts. Accept the lessons. Accept it all. So when you feel the extremes of energy, the extremes of your relationships, the extremes of life's dramas... Go ahead and feel—and then go find a way to relax.

Final thought: "People usually consider walking on water or in thin air a miracle. But I think the real miracle is not to walk either on water or in thin air, but to walk on Earth. Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don't even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child—our own two eyes. All is a miracle." —Thich Nhat Hanh

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

Influence: Ace of Wands

Music: "Dani" by Zimmer

Consider this scope an invitation to begin a new journey, Sag. I know you know why this is coming up, so accept the invite. You are the architect of what you want to build now in your life. If you are a writer, this might be a time to begin your next masterpiece. If you are not, still try writing to clarify what it is you want.

We are in a quantum leap and you are changing. It's just happening, so it's time you allow it all to start coming through.  Write it, down, talk about it. Events will occur to help push you toward these dreams—and you'll just know. It's time.

Final thought: "Learn to...be what you are, and learn to resign with a good grace all that you are not."  —Henri Frederic Amiel

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)

Influence: Nine of Swords

Music: "Marea (we've lost dancing)" by Fred again, "Back on the Chain Gang" by Pretenders

What have you not been talking about, Capricorn? It's time to start saying the things you haven't been saying. You cannot hold in any longer what you know you want to say or what you want to ask! This is a much bigger release than you can imagine and it's going to open up your world in a magnificent way. Perhaps visit with your younger self, notice what you've always wanted to say but felt like you couldn't.  

Maybe you've already started this work and November is going to mark the final clearing. Just keep giving this mission the attention it deserves. Also, don't be afraid to look around you at home and think about what it's time to change. And then make the changes!

Final thought: "It's good to have money and the things money can buy, but its good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy." —George Horace Lorimer

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: Page of Pentacles

Music: "I'm On a Boat" by The Lonely Island, "Weird Goodbyes (feat. Bon Iver)" by The National, "River" by Leon Bridges

Every intentional act is a magical act. That is your mantra this month, Aquarius (courtesy of Aleister Crowley, btw). Own the power and watch it reflect back to you. Part of you may be realizing that you don't want to be the victim of your circumstances/habits/bosses, etc., anymore. You are realizing you can change things with easy intention. So what is your intention? What matters to you? Where does your heart lie? Because if your heart's not in it...well, it won't work. Follow what your heart is telling you it wants! Go float in a bath and listen to your heart.

Final thought: "It's not enough to have lived. We should be determined to live for something. May I suggest that it be creating joy for others, sharing what we have for the betterment of personkind, bringing hope to the lost and love to the lonely."  —Leo Buscaglia

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: Queen of Cups

Music: "Real Love" by The Doobie Brothers, "Hello, I Love You" by The Doors, "Maria También" by Khruangbin

What can you teach us about real love, Pisces? Where is the real love in your life? Perhaps share your journey of love with us through the gift of your art! It wants to be told and there's something about sharing it that changes you. 

In The Gene Keys, Richard Rudd says that, with vanity, your lower self falls in love with itself, and with purity your higher self falls in love with itself. Can you fall in love with your higher self this month? See yourself as your mother saw you when you were born—pure love! This is what will help you reach next levels of understanding yourself, understanding your purpose, and understanding how you can shift humanity.

Final thought: "The only true voyage of discovery... would be not to visit strange lands, but to possess other eyes, to behold the universe through the eyes of another, of a hundred others, to behold the hundred universes that each of them beholds, that each of them is."  —Marcel Proust

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21-April 19

Influence: Three of Cups

Music: "Millionaire" by Two Door Cinema Club, "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses

You are in the business of luck this month, Aries. And what might you do with that, you ask? Simple: Get really clear on the things you want and need. Trust in the hits. Say you're in conversation and someone tells you the crazy story of how they found a business idea or met their business partner, and you think, I want that to happen to me. THIS. Is. The. Business. Of. Luck. 

Use this shaking-up Eclipse to push fear aside and know what you want. Use your magic. Commit with your whole being to who you are becoming. Your final homework is to make sure you're having fun with the people who make you feel good. This will keep you clear and committed to your truths: Fun, friends, luck.

Final thought: "Sometimes the situation is only a problem because it is looked at in a certain way. Looked at in another way, the right course of action may be so obvious that the problem no longer exists." —Edward De Bono

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: Ten of Pentacles

Music: "stick up" by Armani White, "Along Comes Mary" by The Association, "Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)" by The Hollies

Taurus, how are you living in abundance without giving a thought to money or finances? You don't need to fake it because you don't need it. This could be the moment it all floods to you...only for you to decide to sell your home and start wandering. In any case, this is the energy to work on embodying this month: Being the level of who you are, owning the abundance of your soul. 

You are the f--kin' coolest one in the room and it doesn't matter what you do, what you own, how much you have. It's just because you KNOW yourself! 

Final thought: "To be glad of life, because it gives you the chance to love and to work and to play and to look up at the stars; to be satisfied with your possessions; to despise nothing in the world except falsehood and meanness, and to fear nothing except cowardice; to be governed by your ambitions rather than by your disgusts; to covet nothing that is your neighbors except his kindness of heart and gentleness of manners; to think seldom of your enemies, often of your friends…These are little guideposts on the footpath to peace." —Henry Van Dyke

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Influence: Ten of Cups

Music: "What is This?" by Sérgio Mendes, "Give a Little Bit" by Supertramp, "Burning Down the House" by David Byrne 

Get ready to surrender to divine rapture, Gemini. Meaning, you're so content with life, all desire burns around you. You are getting everything you need from within, feeling so much bliss you don't need the dramas of the world to carry, distract or uplevel you. 

This opens up space for you then, yes? What are you going to give back? What does it feel like to be so lucky you don't need a thing? If this is what's coming through in the cards, there is something happening—and my role is to warn you to... Say yes! Accept the shakeup and love more than you have ever loved.

Final thought: "Meditate. Live purely. Be quiet. Do your work with mastery. Like the moon, come out from behind the clouds! Shine." —The Buddharakshita, translated by Thomas Byrom

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Influence: The Lovers

Music: "Little Sunflower" by Dorothy Ashby

Take a moment to think about how you have been distracting yourself from who you really are, Cancer. Make a list of your distractions. Can you stop them? Limit them? Take a day off and see what happens. This is some homework but you might realize—on that day, that week, this month—who you really are without them! (And what the universe might bring you when you aren't on your phone...) 

Your distractions may be hiding in plain sight, disguised as throwing yourself into work, consuming yourself with "self-work." Dive deeper into your soul and see what's just dying to come out to play!

Final thought: "We are here to add what we can to life, not to get what we can from life."  —William Osler

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: Seven of Wands

Music: "Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire" by David Foster, "Oh Yes" by Juelz Santana, "Devil's Spoke" by Laura Marling

I want you to play with two words this month, Leo: Intimacy and Dragon. One definition of intimacy is close familiarity or a closeness of observation. Another is the state of being intimate, especially through sexual interaction. The spirit animal dragon has many meanings but really represents a level of transmutation and mastery. How might you become more intimate with the dragon within?

For some of you, this might open up a new level of relating in your relationships and in your sex lives. For others, this might be discovering how to tame that dragon of intimacy to work for you, a release of your ego and a connection to self that draws the other to you in a way you've never known before. The dragon can symbolize great depth and passion. Look at how you can enhance your relationships by looking deep within, not outward.

Final thought: "You meet a friend—your face brightens. You have struck gold." —Kassia

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Influence: Five of Swords

Music: "99 Problems" by Hugo, "Because" by Danger Mouse, "The Deuce" by Terrace Martin 

Where in your life have you been thinking you don't have enough, Virgo? Perhaps lately you've been giving more attention to what you don't have or what you want more of—money, attention, intimacy, independence—which isn't going to help you get to where you're going!

Wherever you're focusing this energy, this is your month to shift. Start noticing what you can be grateful for. "I'm so glad I have..." Shift the story, my friend, and watch the story shine back to you.

Final thought: "You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this."  —Henry David Thoreau

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Influence: Six of Pentacles

Music:  "Veridis Quo" by Daft Punk, "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac 

Your true nature is wildness, Libra, so sit with that. There is unbelievably powerful shine trying to permeate your aura now to help you mirror the greatness of others through you. This is the possibility swirling about you, so how will you embody this gift? This may not always appear in the form of leadership or work, but it could. 

What you can trust is your own essence. Think Stevie Nicks. Think Lady Gaga. But also think of YOU at your best, most shining moment where you felt bright and more like YOU than ever before. And remember, no need to dim your shine for others who may be intimidated by your radiance. It's OK to follow your own wild bliss, because the rest will work itself out.

Final thought: "Anyone can carry his burden, however hard, until nightfall. Anyone can do his work, however hard, for one day. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, until the sun goes down. And this is all that life really means." —Robert Louis Stevenson

Trending Stories

1

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

2

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

3

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

Your intuition brought you here. Sign up for E! Insider Star Signs!

Trending Stories

1

Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston

2

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

3

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo on First Halloween

4

Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Changing Last Names Upon Marrying

5

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ Dinner in Costume