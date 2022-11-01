November Horoscopes Are Here: Lean In to Your Extremes, Scorpio

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: Ace of Cups

Music: "Horses" by Maggie Rogers, "Journey" by Ikson, "Get Together" by The Youngbloods

Oh, sweet Scorpio, the eclipse this month is in your sign. You've been feeling it, yes? It's shaking you. It's bringing extreme energy, extreme heaviness. Your body is adjusting to a new level of being—and in true Scorpio fashion, it's a burn-it-down-and-rebuild-type energy.

But all the universe wants of you now is to relax, to let go, to find a new way of being completely in your body without a thought of control. What can you do this month to achieve that? Allow yourself to just sigh. Throw your hands up and accept the experiences of life. Accept karma. Accept your gifts. Accept the lessons. Accept it all. So when you feel the extremes of energy, the extremes of your relationships, the extremes of life's dramas... Go ahead and feel—and then go find a way to relax.

Final thought: "People usually consider walking on water or in thin air a miracle. But I think the real miracle is not to walk either on water or in thin air, but to walk on Earth. Every day we are engaged in a miracle which we don't even recognize: a blue sky, white clouds, green leaves, the black, curious eyes of a child—our own two eyes. All is a miracle." —Thich Nhat Hanh