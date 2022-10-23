Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Gifts Made For The Passionate, Emotional & Mysterious Bestie

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I'll be the first to admit it: Scorpios get a bad rap. The most guarded of the water signs, the secretive, emotional, and passionate Scorpio can be known as hard to read. The thing is, Scorpios aren't trying to keep you out; they want to be sure that you're worthy of being let in.

But even once you're safely ensconced in the Scorpio's inner circle, you may wonder: Do you really know them? Yes. You do. They just like to project an air of mystery. Don't let them fool you!

On the one hand, this cool, aloof-seeming behavior makes them even more intriguing. On the other, it makes even the most open-book of Scorpios nearly impossible to shop for. Plus, our decisive and loyal pals generally know what they like, and stick to it.

So what to buy the bestie who probably has everything? I've rounded up 11 products sure to make the proud Scorpio in your life feel seen this season. After all, that's all they really want. (Even if they'd never say it.)