Scorpio Shopping Horoscope 2022: 11 Gifts Made For The Passionate, Emotional & Mysterious Bestie

I'll be the first to admit it: Scorpios get a bad rap. The most guarded of the water signs, the secretive, emotional, and passionate Scorpio can be known as hard to read. The thing is, Scorpios aren't trying to keep you out; they want to be sure that you're worthy of being let in.
But even once you're safely ensconced in the Scorpio's inner circle, you may wonder: Do you really know them? Yes. You do. They just like to project an air of mystery. Don't let them fool you!
On the one hand, this cool, aloof-seeming behavior makes them even more intriguing. On the other, it makes even the most open-book of Scorpios nearly impossible to shop for. Plus, our decisive and loyal pals generally know what they like, and stick to it.
So what to buy the bestie who probably has everything? I've rounded up 11 products sure to make the proud Scorpio in your life feel seen this season. After all, that's all they really want. (Even if they'd never say it.)
Scorpio Constellation Necklace
This twinkling necklace features the image of the Scorpio constellation. According to the brand, it's waterproof enough to be worn in the shower — so the water sign herself never needs to interrupt her daily routine to remove an accessory.
Agent Nateur Holi Coconut Milk Bath
The water sign needs her time to relax and indulge, and what better way to do it than with this soothing and nourishing bath soak?
Faceted Crystal Coupe Glasses
Scorpios aren't known to blend in with the crowd, so their drinkware shouldn't either. Whether they're hosting a party or having a nightcap, Scorpios will love to flaunt these artful and architectural coupe glasses.
Joanna Buchanan Scorpio Coasters, Set of 4
Hand-beaded with the image of the scorpion, this coaster set perfectly complements the Scorpio hostess's artful coupe glasses.
Kevyn Aucoin Cream Lipstick in Bloodroses
Scorpios have a reputation for being dark, mysterious, and passionate, which makes this bold shade of lipstick an ideal gift for one.
Diptyque Ambre Candle
This musky, amber scent is ideal for setting a mood. For this loving but occasionally moody sign, it's sure to get a lot of use.
Earl of East Incense Sticks - Sandalwood
For the secretly spicy Scorpio who prefers her scents smoky, this set of Sandalwood sticks serves the same purpose as a candle.
Meredith Marks Long Black Pajama Set with Pink Piping
Deep, a little dark, and passionate, our Scorpios love their sensual comforts. This satin set of pajamas in black will check every one of their boxes. Even a bonus one, if they're also Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans.
Alexander McQueen Silver Skull Keychain
Ever on guard, our Scorpio friends love to exude an air of "back off." (Stylishly, of course.) Nothing says that better than this designer skull keychain that doubles as a way to make sure they can always find their keys.
Scorpio Zodiac Necklace
Yet another way for your Scorpio bestie to show off her sign — this time with a symbol that says it all.
Moon and Jai Manifest Ritual Kit
This spellbinding kit includes everything one needs to craft an energizing ritual for manifesting what they want in life.
