Josh Flagg Confirms He Has a Boyfriend 2 Weeks After Announcing Bobby Boyd Divorce

Josh Flagg is off the market once again.
Two weeks after announcing his divorce from Bobby Boyd, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star confirmed to E! News that he is in a new relationship and has been separated from Bobby for some time.
Although Josh first crossed paths with his boyfriend—who is also in the real estate business—five years ago, he said that they "did not start seeing each other until after my marriage was over."
"It came a couple of weeks after Bobby and I split," Josh shared, without naming his boyfriend. "We went on a date and things went from there. We found that we really got along well and liked each other a lot."
The budding romance came shortly after Josh had moved out from the home he shared with Bobby. According to the real estate mogul, he "was open to whatever new adventure came along" when things turned romantic with his new flame.
"I was open to the next chapter of my life," he said. "We saw each other out. I dated nobody else after my split."
And a relationship isn't the only big life change Josh has seen in the last few months. Recently, he also purchased his dream home in Beverly Hills. The mansion, which was listed at $9.2 million, is something Josh has "been after" for years, he told E! News.
"The new house is very special," he explained, "because it's a 1926 Italian Palladian Villa, which has not been on the market in over 60 years."
Josh first announced that he had split with Bobby on March 4, sharing in a statement on Instagram, "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."
He continued, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."
In a statement of his own, Bobby confirmed that the pair had ended their five-year marriage. "Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves through our relationship," he wrote on his own Instagram page. "If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it's that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work. Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn't enough."
Bobby added, "We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I'm forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist."