Prince Jackson Shares the Way He Honors Michael Jackson's Legacy Everyday

Prince Jackson is doing his part to heal the world and make it a better place. (For you and for me, and the entire human race.)
More than 13 years after Michael Jackson's death, his now 25-year-old son continues to remember the King of Pop for his many talents and big heart.
"I have photos of him and the uncles inside my house," Prince told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I have artistic paintings of him around my house. I like to lead my life with love, which is what he taught me and I try to help at least one person a day and I feel like that is a way of continuing his legacy."
And if Prince wants to feel even closer to his late father, he can always turn up the music.
"I was given so many awesome nuggets of information when I had him with me as a father and he was also very personable in the way he wrote his music," Prince explained. "If you listen to it, there's a lot of him in that. It's awesome to put it on and feel connected to him again in that way."
The eldest of the musician's three kids invited family, friends and special guests over to his home for the Annual "Thriller Night" Halloween party on Oct. 29.
The star-studded event helped raise awareness for the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, which helps people who have suffered great loss, and the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, which aims to raise the quality of life for the inner-city youth of Los Angeles.
For the costume party, Prince decided to dress up as Nintendo's Mario. And when asked if he would ever replicate one of his father's looks, the philanthropist shared his hesitation.
"I don't know if I could to be honest," he said. "That would just be asking to be made into a meme. But if I had to, I would do ‘Remember the Time.' I love Egyptian and all that stuff and I'm all about that."
But if Prince himself sees other people dressed up as his father, he feels nothing but love and appreciation.
"It's awesome," he said. "It's a sign of love, emulation and respect. People adore him and they just want to copy that in a way and it's really cool."