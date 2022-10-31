Kendall Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's birthday tribute to Devin Booker is a slam dunk.
The Phoenix Suns player turned 26 years old on Oct. 30, and the model marked the occasion with a loving tribute. Posting a photo of the couple to Instagram along with a heart emoji, Kendall tagged Devin and simply wrote "birthday boy." It looks like the athlete appreciated the sweet gesture too as he re-shared it on his own page.
Of course, Kendall's shout-out should come as no surprise to her fans. While she and Devin have kept much of their relationship private ever since they started dating two years ago, they have given fans a few glimpses into their romance. From Kendall cheering him on at games and rocking her Suns apparel to posting pictures from their romantic getaways and showing PDA on social media, she and Devin have proven time and time again that they're a winning team.
But over the summer, fans wondered if they were still endgame.
In June, a source close to Kendall told E! News she and Devin "hit a rough patch" and that "she wanted space and time apart." However, it soon became clear that the couple was back in the zone.
"She and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall told E! New in July. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
And in just a few days, it will be Devin's turn to celebrate Kendall's birthday. The Kardashians star turns 27 on Nov. 3. With her birthday being so close to Halloween, Kendall has often celebrated the event with a costume party. And she isn't the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner family who enjoys getting into the spooktacular spirit.
