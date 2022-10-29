Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

Watch : Bandit Stars Josh Duhamel & Elisha Cuthbert on First BIG PURCHASE

Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd.

At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.

Anna and the Texas billionaire oil tycoon stirred controversy when they married in 1994, when she was 26 and he was 89. He passed away the following year at age 90 after 13 months of marriage to the model, who died in 2007 and inherited none of his money despite a legal battle.

Josh, 49, and Audra, 28, married in their home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10 after three years of dating. "I knew that she was the one early on," the actor told E! News' Francesca Amiker later that month. "We're perfect for each other."