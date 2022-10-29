2022 People's Choice Awards

Josh Duhamel & New Wife Audra Mari Channel Anna Nicole Smith & Husband for Halloween

One month after getting married, Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari showed up at a star-studded Halloween party resembling late couple Anna Nicole Smith and oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall

Josh Duhamel and new wife Audra Mari's Halloween costumes may catch some people off gourd.

At the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, the former Miss World America arrived resembling Anna Nicole Smith, accompanied by the Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star, who looked almost unrecognizable in a bald cap as he channeled the late model's much older late husband, J. Howard Marshall while using a walker.

Anna and the Texas billionaire oil tycoon stirred controversy when they married in 1994, when she was 26 and he was 89. He passed away the following year at age 90 after 13 months of marriage to the model, who died in 2007 and inherited none of his money despite a legal battle.

Josh, 49, and Audra, 28, married in their home state of North Dakota on Sept. 10 after three years of dating. "I knew that she was the one early on," the actor told E! News' Francesca Amiker later that month. "We're perfect for each other."

Josh continued, "She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."

See more photos of stars celebrating Halloween 2022:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Chrishell Stause & G Flip

The Selling Sunset star and her partner pose together at the Casamigos Halloween bash.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

The two channel a 1995-era Pamela Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari

The newlyweds arrive at the Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Anna Nicole Smith and her oil tycoon husband J. Howard Marshall.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan

The Selling Sunset stars pose together.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, Jacob Andreou, Marissa Montgomery & Carly Steel

The couple, the Snap Inc. exec and the TV hosts come in a set.

Instagram / Vanessa Lachey
Nick Lachey & Vanessa Lachey

The couple appears with their kids Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

The Casamigos co-founder and his supermodel wife appear together at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Paris Jackson

The model, the late Michael Jackson's daughter, appears at her family's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at their home.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Prince Jackson & Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's son and his girlfriend attend the famous family's Thriller Night Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress appears at the annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the home of the late Michael Jackson's family.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

The couple poses together at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks

The singer appears at the Thriller Night Halloween party at the home of the late Michael Jackson's family.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Henry Golding & Liv Lo Golding

The couple attends the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kaia Gerber

The model, the daughter of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerbe and supermodel wife Cindy Crawford, appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

The married couple is all smiles at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids channeled pop culture icons for their Halloween costumes by paying homage to Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

BACKGRID
Hailey Bieber

The model arrives at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos
Maria Bakalova

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

BACKGRID
Justin Bieber

The singer joins Hailey at Doja Cat's masquerade-themed birthday party.

BACKGRID
Doja Cat

The birthday girl arrives at her masquerade-themed birthday party.

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Halloween 2022 With my dead bride @officialelenabelle," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos
Ross Butler

The actor appears at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Andrew Leos / Universal Studios Hollywood
Terry Crews

The America's Got Talent host screams for his life at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Great Wolf Lodge
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

So you think you can scare this family at Great Wolf Lodge Northern California's Monster Bash dance party? 

Instagram
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie

The 13 Going on 30 actress sported two spooky looks this year as she and her golden retriever celebrated Halloween together. 

Instagram / Lea Michele
Lea Michele

The actress and her son Ever check out a pumpkin patch.

Instagram
Rachel Zegler

The Golden Globe winner channeled her inner Julia Roberts by recreating one of her iconic looks from Pretty Woman

Instagram
Morgan Stewart McGraw

It's a family affair at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles. 

Knott’s Berry Farm
Carmen Electra

The actress is ready for a ghostly good time as she enjoys the Ghostrider rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. 

Michael Simon/Amazon
Dorinda Medley

The Real Housewives of New York City star prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell at Blue Stone Manor.

