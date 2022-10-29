Chrishell Stause and G Flip Celebrate Halloween at Star-Studded Party One Year After Meeting

Watch : See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

Chrishell Stause and G Flip trick-or-treated themselves to a fun date night at one of the biggest celebrity Halloween parties ahead of the holiday.

At the annual Casamigos bash Oct. 28, the Selling Sunset star dressed up as a sexy skeleton, complete with garners, fishnet stockings and black thigh-high boots. Her partner looked every bit the spooky rock star, with a Jack Skellington half smile drawn on their face. The two were joined by Chrishell's co-star Emma Hernan, who was clad in a red swimsuit as Pamela Anderson's Baywatch character, C.J.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!" Chrishell wrote on Instagram Oct. 29, alongside photos of the group at the party. "Thank you @casamigos for throwing an EPIC partyyyy."

The Netflix star and G Flip met one year ago "at Halloween," the Australian musician told People's Every Day podcast this past May, a week after Chrishell went public with their relationship on her Netflix's show reunion special. "We were both with our ex-partners then."