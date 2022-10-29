Chrishell Stause and G Flip Celebrate Halloween at Star-Studded Party One Year After Meeting

Chrishell Stause and G Flip trick-or-treated themselves to a fun date night at one of the biggest celebrity Halloween parties ahead of the holiday.
At the annual Casamigos bash Oct. 28, the Selling Sunset star dressed up as a sexy skeleton, complete with garners, fishnet stockings and black thigh-high boots. Her partner looked every bit the spooky rock star, with a Jack Skellington half smile drawn on their face. The two were joined by Chrishell's co-star Emma Hernan, who was clad in a red swimsuit as Pamela Anderson's Baywatch character, C.J.
"HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!" Chrishell wrote on Instagram Oct. 29, alongside photos of the group at the party. "Thank you @casamigos for throwing an EPIC partyyyy."
The Netflix star and G Flip met one year ago "at Halloween," the Australian musician told People's Every Day podcast this past May, a week after Chrishell went public with their relationship on her Netflix's show reunion special. "We were both with our ex-partners then."
G Flip continued, "And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff. We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."
In 2021, Chrishell dated Jason Oppenheim, her Selling Sunset co-star and president of the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage where she works as a real estate agent, for a few months. In December of last year, E! News confirmed their breakup.
See photos of stars celebrating Halloween 2022: