Kylie Jenner Debuts Sexy Bride of Frankenstein Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner shared pics of her designer and spooktacular Halloween 2022 style. See her look and other Kardashian-Jenner family costumes.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Kylie Jenner's Halloween look is spooktacularly hair-raising.

The Kardashians star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name, as seen on her Instagram Oct. 28. Her look features a custom white Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style bandage gown, a gravity-defying black and white wig and fake scars.

Kylie wore the spooky and sexy designer look for a photo shoot that saw her pose bottomless while holding a knife, as well as appear strapped to an examination table. She captioned one set of pics, "HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND."

Her sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "Okkkkkk" and "Oh damn!!!"

Khloe's nanny, Andreza Cooper, was equally as impressed. "Just stop.. I can't like you that much," she wrote to Kylie. "Treason."

Kylie's BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, commented, "That's my girl."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has just begun unveiling their Halloween 2022 looks.

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Earlier on Oct. 28, Kim Kardashian shared photos of her children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, dressed as Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu and Easy-E, respectively.

Instagram

See more photos of the family in their Halloween costumes over the years:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

The star channeled the Bride of Frankenstein with a custom Jean Paul Gaultier mummy-style gown just before Halloween 2022.

Instagram
Halloween...But Make It Fashion

For her 2022 Halloween costume, Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

Greg Swales/@gregswalesart
Music Legends

"THE ICONS - AALIYAH, SADE, SNOOP, EAZY E," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this 2022 photo of North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West.

Instagram
A True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 movie True Romance for Halloween 2021.

Instagram
What's Better Than One Costume? How About 2?

But these weren't the only costumes Kravis wore that year. The couple also impersonated Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and gave their followers a glimpse at their looks on Instagram.

Instagram
A Nod to the '90s

Would Kourtney's kids miss out on the fun? As if! Penelope Disick went as Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz from Clueless for her 2021 Halloween costume.

Instagram
A Marvel-ous Costume

Reign Disick was also prepared to save the day by slipping into his Spider-Man suit.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

As for Mason Disick, he dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Memories

Travis Scott, is that you? The rapper donned a Michael Myers mask for Halloween 2021 while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash with her mermaid attire.

Instagram
Meow

In 2021, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos that gave fans a look at the family's past Halloween costumes, like her simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are an adorable crew in this throwback pic.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The now-exes dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her 2020 Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! For Halloween 2020, Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?" For Halloween in 2019, Kim channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Met Gala Memories

Stormi! You look like mommy, baby! In 2019, Kylie had her daughter Stormi wear a version of her Met Gala gown.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

In this 2019 snap, Khloe and True dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling. Kylie dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, now-exes Kim and Kanye West dressed up as eerie insects with their kids.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes
