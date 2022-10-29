Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Halloween Party

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

From one twin flame to another.

For their date night at the annual star-studded Casamigos Halloween party Oct. 28, Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly channeled one of the most iconic former couples in pop culture history: Pamela Anderson and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The divorced pair's wild, whirlwind '90s romance and stolen private sex tape inspired this year's Hulu drama miniseries Pam & Tommy. For their homage, Megan and MGK, also known for their controversial emo styles and dramatic declarations of love, recreated the looks Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe drummer showcased at the opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in 1995, the year they married.

Megan, sporting blonde hair or a wig, wore a replica of the fellow actress' latex red and pink mini dress, while MGK wore a white tank top, leather pants and had his formerly bleached blond hair dyed dark brown.