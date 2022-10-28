Megan Fox Asks Machine Gun Kelly to "Get Me Pregnant"

Watch : Megan Fox CLAPS BACK at Mom-Shamer

Megan Fox's latest request is emo-girl approved.

The Jennifer's Body actress recently took to Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram comment section to show her fiancé some love—and to pitch the idea of making a baby.

"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth," Megan wrote under MGK's Oct. 26 Instagram post. "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options."

Megan's thumb-stopping message was placed under a snap of MGK at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 25. For that event, MGK, real name Colson Baker, sported a sheer body corset paired with black patent leather pants. Meanwhile, Megan wore a gold Maison Yeya gown.

Megan's nod towards expanding their family comes after Machine Gun Kelly turned heads at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, when halfway through his performance of a song, he announced, "this is for our unborn child."