This Nostalgic Jacket is Taking Over the Fall— Here are the Best Ones for Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Maybe you never thought the day would come, but if you have a high school letterman jacket collecting dust somewhere in your closet, it might be time to bring it out from hiding. It's comeback season, and varsity jackets are in the starting lineup when it comes to the fall fashion game.

The collegiate style of the varsity jacket gives off a nostalgic feel, but not in a cringeworthy way that often comes with reminiscing your high school days. It can be worn as a more casual alternative to a blazer or coat, while adding a vintage feel to any outfit. The jacket has been an essential piece to runway looks, streetwear and more beyond the high school locker room— and with these pieces under $100, you can achieve the sporty chic look without breaking the bank.

Keep scrolling for all the best pieces and ways to style the