This Nostalgic Jacket Is Taking Over Fall— Here Are the Best Ones for Under $100

Maybe you never thought the day would come, but if you have a high school letterman jacket collecting dust somewhere in your closet, it might be time to bring it out from hiding. It's comeback season, and varsity jackets are in the starting lineup when it comes to the fall fashion game.
The collegiate style of the varsity jacket gives off a nostalgic feel, but not in a cringeworthy way that often comes with reminiscing your high school days. It can be worn as a more casual alternative to a blazer or coat, while adding a vintage feel to any outfit. The jacket has been an essential piece to runway looks, streetwear and more beyond the high school locker room— and with these pieces under $100, you can achieve the sporty chic look without breaking the bank.
Keep scrolling for all the best pieces and ways to style the
Pull&Bear Varsity Bomber Jacket With Collar And Embroidery Detail In Stone
If your school colors included any blue or yellow, you're in for a nostalgic treat with this varsity jacket from Pull&Bear. Pair with some silver accessories and your favorite pair of baggy jeans and sneakers for a casual streetwear vibe that's trendy but also comfortable.
Motorway Embroidered Varsity Jacket
Add a sporty edge to the varsity jacket trend with this black bomber jacket that is embroidered with racing details. You can shop it from Forever 21 for $60 and pair with dresses, denim, leather and more.
Steve Madden Alexandra Jacket
This Steve Madden Alexandra Jacket is a best-seller on Revolve, and you can currently pre-order it for $89. Pair with a little black dress or leather pants and heels for a sporty chic going out look.
Contrast Sleeve Varsity Bomber
For a cropped take on the varsity jacket trend, check out this one for $18 on boohoo. The brown and white contrast gives it an autumnal vibe that is easy to dress up or down. Pair with some white cargo pants and platform sneakers for a casual streetwear vibe.
Oversized Printed Bomber Jacket
This oversized printed bomber jacket definitely makes a statement. Pair with some cargo pants, a mini white tee, sneakers and some sunglasses for that effortless yet trendy vibe. You'll definitely be turning heads with this bomber jacket.
Plus Green Stripe Trim Contrast Sleeve Satin Cropped Varsity Bomber
This satin cropped varsity bomber is an elevated take on the varsity jacket you used to wear in the locker-lined school hallways. Pair with a midi black dress and some sneakers for a casual and cute fit.
Classic Varsity Baseball Jacket
Add a pop of color to the varsity jacket trend with this Superdry classic baseball jacket. It's currently on sale for $84, and would look great layered over a white or black crewneck and some matching joggers for a look that will take you on an errand run in comfort and style.
H&M+ Baseball Jacket
This baseball jacket incorporates colors that are easy to match with staples in your closet. Pair with some wide-leg denim and a basic white top for a comfortable and cozy outfit that you can wear everywhere.
Women Crop Bomber Jacket Oversized Varsity Button Down Baseball Coat
This varsity button down jacket can be paired with jeans or a mini dress and some sneakers for a chic streetwear vibe. You can get various different sizes and colors of this varsity jacket for $32.
