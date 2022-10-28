Here’s Why Dolly Parton Won’t Tour Again

Dolly Parton's rockin' years on the road are over.
The 76-year-old county music legend's career has spanned almost six decades. Now, she's revealing her future tour plans—or lack thereof.
"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," the "Jolene" singer told Pollstar Magazine on Oct. 27. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore. I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy."
And she has a good reason for wanting to spend more time at home—her husband of 56 years, Carl Dean.
"I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband," she said. "We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me."
She added, "I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."
Before the next teardrop falls, fans should know that she doesn't intend to stop making music. The "I Will Always Love You" singer also told Pollstar that being nominated for the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inspired her, and she found herself wondering if she should put out a rock album.
"Why not just go ahead and do it while the iron's hot," she said. "Maybe have some of the greats, the legends of rock ‘n' roll sing along with me."
And when Dolly says legends, she means it. She hopes to re-record her bluegrass "Stairway to Heaven" cover with two of the men who sang the song originally—Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.
Dolly has plans to collaborate with more artists too, including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, as well as Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon, saying The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host "is a really good singer" even though "he doesn't think so."
Before Dolly retreats to her Tennessee mountain home, she'll be in Los Angeles to be inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5.
She also has an NBC Christmas special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas featuring Miley, Jimmy, Willie Nelson and Billy Ray Cyrus.
