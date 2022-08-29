Dolly Parton Enlists Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and More for New Christmas Special

Dolly Parton is preparing to deliver us some holiday cheer.
On Aug. 29, NBC announced a new Christmas special from the music legend. Titled Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, the TV event with star Parton in the lead role alongside Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker and will feature celebrity guest stars including Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.
Described as "a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special," according to the network's announcement, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men."
The description continued, "When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present and future."
David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Parton while Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Additionally, Hudson Hickman will executive produce and Billy Levin will serve as producer.
This isn't Parton's first time bringing the joy of Christmas to our TV screens. She previously starred in the 2020 Netflix special Christmas on the Square alongside co-star Christine Baranski.
