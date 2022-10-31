Anna Faris Reveals the Shocking Comment Her Son Jack Pratt Made

Watch : Anna Faris on Working With Toni Collette: "I Just Clung on To Her!"

Anna Faris's son has picked up a few NSFW phrases in his 10 years.

When asked if she and co-star Toni Collette allow their kids to watch the movies they star in, Anna confessed she's "relaxed" about those kinds of rules, which may have led to a surprising incident with her son Jack—who she shares with ex Chris Pratt.

"I am much more relaxed. I shouldn't be," Anna exclusively told E! News. "Apparently my son said the other day—and he said it to the television I guess—but in front of some kids, he said, 'Suck my balls.'"

The House Bunny star went on to explain that she wasn't present at the time, and "it was another parent" who witnessed Jack's choice of words.

But all jokes aside, when it comes to raising her son, Anna described it as "awesome."

"I love having a 10-year-old boy," the 45-year-old said. "He is hysterical. And I feel like I'm a child myself. So maybe he's just raising himself. So we'll see how that goes. How he turns out."

The actress added, "I'm crazy about him. I can't wait to grab him. Everyday."