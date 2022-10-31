Anna Faris Reveals the Shocking Comment Her Son Jack Pratt Made

Anna Faris's son has picked up a few NSFW phrases in his 10 years.
When asked if she and co-star Toni Collette allow their kids to watch the movies they star in, Anna confessed she's "relaxed" about those kinds of rules, which may have led to a surprising incident with her son Jack—who she shares with ex Chris Pratt.
"I am much more relaxed. I shouldn't be," Anna exclusively told E! News. "Apparently my son said the other day—and he said it to the television I guess—but in front of some kids, he said, 'Suck my balls.'"
The House Bunny star went on to explain that she wasn't present at the time, and "it was another parent" who witnessed Jack's choice of words.
But all jokes aside, when it comes to raising her son, Anna described it as "awesome."
"I love having a 10-year-old boy," the 45-year-old said. "He is hysterical. And I feel like I'm a child myself. So maybe he's just raising himself. So we'll see how that goes. How he turns out."
The actress added, "I'm crazy about him. I can't wait to grab him. Everyday."
And where does Toni stand on the matter of letting her children—Sage Florence Galafassi, 14, and Arlo Robert Galafassi, 8, who she shares with husband Dave Galafassi—watch her films?
The United States of Tara alum simply stated, "There are very few that my kids can see."
Anna and Toni are soon starring in the R-rated movie The Estate, which tells the story of two sisters who try to win over their terminally ill aunt in order to inherit her estate.
"When I heard Anna was coming on to the movie, it was a relief, because she's just so wonderful at what she does and brings so much warmth and joy and hilarity but also a sensitivity and a sweetness," The Staircase star shared. "This film wouldn't work if the sisters didn't have this love for each other and this desperate kind of mission that they're on."
Toni added that it was "important" that their characters could create that sisterly chemistry—and that's exactly what the duo accomplished.
"It was so easy and so natural," she expressed. "I don't feel like we had no rehearsal time."
Anna agreed with her co-star's sentiments, noting, "I just clung on to her. I was like, ‘How much can I touch her, how much can I bother her? Love me.'"
The Estate hits theaters Nov. 4.