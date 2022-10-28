Keanu Reeves Had a Fanboy Moment Sitting in Formula 1 Driver Jenson Button's Race Car

Watch : Why Keanu Reeves HAD to Tell Formula 1 Champ Jenson Button's Story

Keanu Reeves has done lots of cool things throughout his career, but nothing compares to sitting in an actual race car.

Former Formula 1 driver Jenson Button reminisced about the time he let the John Wick star try out his race car while working together on an upcoming F1 documentary for Disney+ on the latest episode of E! News' digital series DRIVE!.

"When I did some filming with him at Silverstone, he jumped in," Jenson exclusively told host Austin J. Mills. "I was like, 'C'mon Keanu, get in the car.' And initially, he's like, 'No, no, no, no. That's forbidden. I can't jump in your Formula 1 car.' But he did, and his face, he was so excited, and we couldn't get him out."

Jenson said Keanu was his "childhood hero in movies," which made working with him even more special, especially since the documentary will focus on the year Jenson won the F1 World Championship in 2009.