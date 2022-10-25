How Hailey Bieber Avoids Comparing Rhode to Kardashian-Jenner Brands

Hailey Bieber is not going to let a little friendly competition get under her skin.
The model addressed comparisons of her Rhode skincare line brand to those of her celebrity friends, including SKKN by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner.
"The thing about competition is that there's space for everybody and I really do believe that," she said at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Oct. 24. "Those women are amazing and they're some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they've also really done the same for me."
Hailey noted that she doesn't try to compare her product to others "because I care so much about the individuality of the brand."
She added, "I just think there's space for everybody to succeed and thrive."
The 25-year-old launched Rhode in June—after her middle name. However, her exciting moment was overshadowed after she was sued for trademark infringement by a fashion company of the same namesake, which was formed in 2013.
According to court documents obtained by E! News June 22, RHODE's founders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, state, "There is no doubt that Ms. Bieber and her companies know of Rhode's superior rights."
The following month, Hailey scored a legal victory in the suit when a judge ruled in her favor over the trademark infringement claim. Despite Purna and Phoebe's legal loss, they vowed to keep pursuing the complaint.
"We remain confident that we will win at trial," a spokesperson for RHODE told E! News July 23. "'Rhode' is our name and brand, we built it, and federal and state laws protect it. We ask Hailey to achieve her goals without using the brand name we have spent the last nine years building."
Nearly three months after the lawsuit drama, Hailey opened up about the challenges she faced when launching her skincare line.
"I am a crazy perfectionist and I've had to accept the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect launch that doesn't have its bumps or mishaps," she shared at the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Oct. 3. "This has been the biggest learning process for me and what I'm learning is that mistakes are really a part of the process and you have to accept those mistakes and be able to learn from them so that you can actually improve your brand and help drive it forward."
She added, "I think our mistakes actually help make us better as people when we choose to learn from them and I think when you have a brand, it helps you create an even better brand."