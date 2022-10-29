Find Out What the Halloweentown Cast Is up to Now

Watch : "Halloweentown": Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz's Love Story

"I've always said that the movies could teach us so much."

That is the wisdom that the late Debbie Reynolds bestowed upon us in 1998's Halloweentown. And what the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie taught is that we still wish the magical titular city—that offered audiences a glimpse into what exactly monsters, witches and warlocks do every other day of the year when they aren't running amok on All Hallow's Eve—was a real place we could trick or treat in.

In the made-for-TV movie, 13-year-old Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) learns she's a witch and travels to another world to help grandma Aggie (Reynolds) fight an unknown evil-doer. Three follow-up films, one shocking recast and a heartwarming love story between two of its stars later, the Halloweentown franchise is still a beloved spooky season staple.

And what better time to check in with the stars of the DCOM classic than on Halloween weekend?