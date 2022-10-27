Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Turn Rare Red Carpet Outing Into Rosy Date Night

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have made the sweet escape to the red carpet.
The "Don't Speak" singer and country artist stepped out in style on the 2022 Matrix Awards red carpet on Oct. 26 in New York City. The outing marks a rare one for Blake and Gwen, who's last time being photographed on a carpet was in June at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.
As for what they wore for the outing, Blake sported jeans paired with a blazer, vest and tie. Meanwhile, Gwen's style was quite literally in full bloom as she donned a floral mini dress paired with a crystal, rose-shaped purse.
It seems flowers are a recurring theme in Blake and Gwen's rosy romance, which began after they met one another on The Voice. Not only did Gwen have her wedding day bouquet stunningly preserved after their July 2021 wedding, but earlier this month, Blake gifted Gwen an array of pink, lavender and orange flowers for her 53rd birthday.
At the time, Gwen wrote on her Instagram Story, "Thank U husband @Blake Shelton."
And flowers seem to symbolize more to Gwen than just being a romantic gesture. After all, the No Doubt frontwoman explained that seeds are symbolic to her, which is why she gave Blake the mission of learning "how to till all the land and dig a well" at their Oklahoma residence for her to start a garden there.
"I was just talking about seed planting because it's such a huge thing in my life only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds," she explained during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, the seeds of faith, the seeds of just these wild ideas I had that actually came true, even the one to fall in love with Blake."
She added, "It's crazy because now I'm going to go back there and plant so many flowers and they're gonna bloom and it's so exciting. There's just so much relevance between the two things if you think about it."