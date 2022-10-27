2022 People's Choice Awards

Here's How Pauline Chalamet Reacted to Watching Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls

With the season two premiere of The Sex Lives of College Girls just weeks away, Pauline Chalamet broke down her initial reaction to the new episodes in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

School will soon be back in session for The Sex Lives of College Girlsand Pauline Chalamet cannot wait.

In fact, the actress—who plays Kimberly on the HBO Max series—has already seen the first four episodes of the second season ahead of its premiere next month. Her thoughts?

"It's hard to watch it for the first time, but I liked it," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Awards on Oct. 25. "I like how we pick back up and I think it finds its groove."

Pauline added she's itching for the new episodes to drop so she can discuss them without fear of spoilers. "I'm excited to see the work that we put into it," she said, "because it's really exciting to talk to people about it."

After all, big things are happening for Kimberly in season two. Without giving too much away, Pauline teased that viewers can expect to see her character "grow" in a different light. 

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: Everything We Know

"It's great," she said of the new storyline. "What's exciting about the second season is that Kimberly is forced ask herself questions that are even deeper than the ones that she had to in the first season and establish herself."

 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

But one thing is for sure: Pauline and Kimberly are not the same person. Reflecting on the success of the show, the 30-year-old—whose brother is Timothée Chalamet—admitted that people often confuse her for an "underage" college student like Kimberly.

"I'll take it as a compliment," she quipped. "But there's still like the inner part of me that's like, 'Why?'"

Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on HBO Max Nov. 17.

