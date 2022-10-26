You'll Adore Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Relatable Coffee Run

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama

Instead of music for a sushi restaurant, Harry Styles recently enjoyed tunes for a coffee run.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and girlfriend Olivia Wilde stopped by Alfred Coffee for some refreshments on Oct. 25. The Don't Worry Darling director was photographed picking up food and iced drinks for two, while Harry waited in the car.

For the outing, Olivia sported a pink sweatshirt and sunglasses with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Harry matched her vibe with dark sunglasses of his own.

Their coffee break is one of the couple's recent sightings in L.A. as the One Direction alum is playing at the Kia Forum for 15 sold-out concerts from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15. While the musician has been hitting the stage at night, Harry and Olivia have stylishly stepped out in between concerts for date nights.