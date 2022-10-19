Olivia Wilde Seemingly Responds to That Salad Buzz By Dropping Recipe

Watch : Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny

Olivia Wilde is serving up her infamous salad dressing recipe.



Just days after a former nanny shared allegations about Olivia's relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis leading up to their 2020 split—one of which one reportedly included the Don't Worry Darling director making her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles—Olivia has seemingly responded to the chatter.



Sharing a photo of an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 18, Olivia's pic of the passage included the description of a character making—well, a homemade salad dressing.



"I taught Mark how to make the vinaigrette," the excerpt read. "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good wine red vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."