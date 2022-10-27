Gigi Hadid Suits Up In Royal Blue Menswear Look To Honor Tommy Hilfiger

Watch : Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE"

Twinning with Tommy.

Gigi Hadid suited up alongside longtime friend and collaborator Tommy Hilfiger for the 2022 WWD Honors held on Oct. 25 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

For the stylish soirée, the supermodel wore a sharp ensemble by the fashion designer, which included a long, royal blue double-breasted velvet blazer over a with crisp, unbuttoned white dress shirt underneath and matching wide-leg pants. Gigi styled the sharp menswear look with dainty Or & Elle jewelry pieces and white pointed-toe pumps. For glam, she left her long platinum blonde locks down and wavy and kept her makeup soft and bronzy with a brown lip.

Over the years, Gigi has walked the runway for Tommy serval times during New York Fashion Week and the two collaborated on four Tommy x Gigi capsule collections. At the event, the Guest in Residence founder called designing with Tommy the "most meaningful experience of my life."