Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are living the suite life as parents of two kids under 2.

The couple—who also share 23-month-old son Dakota—welcomed a baby boy, E! News can confirm.

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody actress and the Home Alone star have kept the baby news private, much like they did when Dakota was born in April 2021. At the time, the new mom and dad simply stated, "We are overjoyed."

But while Brenda and Macaulay—who got engaged in January 2022 after more than four years together—have largely keep their family out of the spotlight, the Disney Channel alum reflected on how motherhood has changed her earlier this year.

"I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat," Brenda shared with E! News in February 2022. "But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I'm doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him."