Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are living the suite life as parents of two kids under 2.
The couple—who also share 23-month-old son Dakota—welcomed a baby boy, E! News can confirm.
The Suite Life of Zach and Cody actress and the Home Alone star have kept the baby news private, much like they did when Dakota was born in April 2021. At the time, the new mom and dad simply stated, "We are overjoyed."
But while Brenda and Macaulay—who got engaged in January 2022 after more than four years together—have largely keep their family out of the spotlight, the Disney Channel alum reflected on how motherhood has changed her earlier this year.
"I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat," Brenda shared with E! News in February 2022. "But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I'm doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him."
And the Dollface alum and her fiancé gave followers a rare glimpse into life as parents when they celebrated their son Dakota's first birthday with a trip to Sesame Place in San Diego.
Macaulay captured the fun day on his Instagram with a pic of him and Brenda in matching Sesame Street tees posing with Elmo.
"Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son's first birthday," the 42-year-old wrote in April 2022. "They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time."
It's just one of the happy memories this pair has made as they continue enjoying their chapter as parents.
And while their two kids may keep them busy, Brenda says there is still time for a little romance.
"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," Brenda told Esquire in March 2020. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he's 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He's worked really hard to be the person he is."
Us Weekly was first to report the news.