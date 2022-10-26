Nick & Vanessa Lachey Explain Why Not All the Love Is Blind Season 3 Couples May Get Happy Endings

Watch : Love Is Blind Cast Reacts to Andrew's "Crying" Eye Drop Drama!

The honeymoon phase for the Love Is Blind season three contestants might be coming to an end.

While the third crop of finalists from the hit Netflix series are basking in the glow of their engagements, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are teasing that some cracks will soon start to show. And according to Vanessa, it all goes back to what happened—or, specifically, didn't happen—in the pods.

"I think what we've done on this season is they didn't talk about a lot more things that they should have," she exclusively told E! News. "They all understood in hindsight. Some of them were like, 'I should have asked more questions about X, Y and Z [in the pods], and I didn't."

The NCIS: Hawai'i star also revealed that, during season one, the couples asked more questions about physical attributes—wanting to know who their partner's celebrity lookalike is, for example. But during season three, Vanessa said the daters didn't want to know what their significant others looked like at all. This ultimately caused conflicts, like Bartise Bowden revealing to fiancée Nancy Rodriguez that his second choice, Raven Ross, was more of his typical type, calling her a "f--king smokeshow."