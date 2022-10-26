Alyssa Scott Announces Pregnancy Nearly One Year After Death of Her and Nick Cannon’s Son Zen

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

As Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon prepare to mark the first anniversary of son Zen's death, the model is also beginning a new chapter.

On Oct. 26, Alyssa announced that she's pregnant by sharing a photo of her baby bump. Alongside the picture, which also included her daughter Zeela, 4, the model wrote, "With you by my side…."

While Alyssa has yet to share additional details about her pregnancy, E! News has reached out to her for comment and has not heard back.

The 29-year-old's pregnancy news comes just months after she sparked speculation while sharing a baby bump photo on Mother's Day. "Today I'm grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother's voice on the other line," she captioned the photo. "I'm grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love."