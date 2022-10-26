Love Is Blind Alum Lauren Speed Accuses Show of Cutting Out Black Women

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

Lauren Speed is asking Netflix tough questions.

The Love is Blind alum criticized the dating show for having limited scenes with Black women in season three.

The show's third season casted 15 women: Alexa, Amanda, Ashley, Brannigan, Charita, Chelsey, Colleen, Jessica, Kalekia, Kimberlee, Loren, Nancy, Raven, Valerie and Zanab, according to TODAY. Out of those 15, only five were shown to get engaged on the show: Alexa with Brennon, Nancy with Bartise, Colleen with Matt, Zanab with Cole and Raven with Sikiru.

"I don't like how LIB be cutting all the black women," Speed wrote on Twitter Oct. 24. "How come they are always in the trailer but not the show…"

Speed—who married Cameron Hamilton during the season one finale in 2018—also wrote that the show orchestrates which couples get together.

"I know it's slim pickings but about 85% of them couples be forced (just moving forward for entertainment purposes) anyway," she continued. "Y'all could at least force some more sisters to move forward throughout the show."

When one user asked Speed, "How do you think they choose what makes the final show," she replied, "It's couples that get engaged that aren't even shown sometimes. I think they only show what they deem most entertaining."