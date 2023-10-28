Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill.

Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.

From dressing up as an anatomical body (complete with realistic-looking flesh and bones) to channeling Fiona from Shrek, Heidi's costumes are unmatched. And she's ready to drop jaws once again for her annual Heidiween party.

Less than two months after she crawled her way onto the carpet as an incredibly life-like worm, a costume she said it took 14 hours to wriggle into, the 50-year-old told E! News she was digging deep to come up with a new grand plan.

"I'm already thinking about next year!" she confessed at the 2022 People's Choice Awards last December. "Send me your ideas. I need new ideas."

Because the goal, as she recently explained to People, is to "try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do. Most people do nurses or police officers. But I was always looking for something I haven't seen."