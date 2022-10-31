2022 People's Choice Awards

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Heidi Klum previously told E! News that her 2022 Halloween costume is "the best one I've ever done." But before she reveals her epic look, relive her most memorable costumes below.

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill.

Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.

From dressing up as an anatomical body (complete with realistic-looking flesh and bones) to channeling Fiona from ShrekHeidi's costumes are unmatched. And she's ready to drop jaws once again for her annual Heidiween party.

"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she exclusively told E! News at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I know that it will be the best one I've ever done."

While the former Project Runway host estimates that this year's costume will take 14 hours to pull off, she said it's worth the wait.

"I can't let my Halloween fans down," she said. "I don't want to let them down, so I've gotta bring it!"

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

But before the reality TV star reveals her 2022 Halloween look, revisit all of her head-turning (and gut-wrenching) costumes. From her inaugural Heidiween outfit in 2000 to now, she's been slaying for over a decade.

E! Illustration/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Don't just take our word for it, see for yourself below.

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

Heidi Klum shared the details behind her horror looks from her short video, telling E! News, "It took a very long time to set the different scenes up with special effects—like, I had to have this weird tube in my mouth, and pea soup is coming out all over the place. It takes a minute to learn what we have to do."

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

The horror queen proves why she reigns supreme during spooky season with this scary-good look.

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

Heidi transformed into a creepy creature for her horror film, admitting, "I'm sneezing my eyeball out."

Saul Appelbaum / The Pioneers
2021

After having to skip out on her annual Hediween party due to the pandemic, the host paid tribute to her favorite horror films, including Psycho, The Exorcist, The Shining and Dead Alive.

Instagram
2020

Heidi Klum blended into her walls with this clever costume in 2020.

Instagram
2020

Heidi, are you there? The model was hard to spot, as she perfectly matched the blue and black-streaked bedsheets.

Instagram
2020

Heidi channeled a creepy mummy for her Halloween short video. It marked one of her many spooky looks in the five-minute clip.

Instagram
2020

"Halloween is different this year," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic, "but that shouldn't stop us from getting creative at home."

Gotham/GC Images
2019

The star's costume was truly out of this world when she transformed into a gory alien.

Backgrid
2019

While attending Paris Hilton's festivities the week before Halloween, it seemed the model took inspiration from the "fireworks" that new hubby Tom Kaulitz makes her feel.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
2018

The supermodel transformed into everyone's favorite green princess, Fiona, from Shrek

Michael Stewart/Getty Images
2017

The America's Got Talent judge had a hair-raising good time dressed up as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2016

Instead of channeling someone else for the spooky season, the fashion expert opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Andrew Toth/WireImage
2015

Heidi who? The former Project Runway host answered only to Jessica Rabbit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" she told E! News about her children's reaction to her incredible metamorphosis into a butterfly.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
2013

When describing her kids' reactions to this elderly get-up, the star told E! News, "The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
2012

Heidi gave Elizabeth Taylor a run for her money with this chic Cleopatra costume.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
2011

Klum's seen here with ex-husband Seal at a time when they were presumably quite a bit more bananas about one another.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2011

The former Victoria's Secret Angel looked like she hopped right out of an anatomy textbook. She hosted two parties that year, debuting this look on Oct. 29 in Las Vegas.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
2010

The model is tall, but not that tall. Heidi wore stilts to make this robot monstrosity more menacing.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2009

Little known fact about crows: a group of them is called a murder. Perhaps that's why the model chose the bird for her haunting costume. 

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
2008

Heidi's costume as the Hindu goddess of death and time, Kali, has since divided the internet.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
2007

Heidi's ferocious feline doesn't hold a creepy candle to the CGI in Cats.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
2006

She's the apple of our eye in this costume, which was inspired by the biblical tale of Eve and the forbidden fruit.

Evan Agostini/WireImage
2005

Eat your heart out—literally!

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2004

Not all witches wear black, you know? In fact, this witch had a lacy costume that included a fake skeleton. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2003

Gladiator goddess or sci-fi dream? Either way, this vivacious look goes down as one of her best.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
2002

The former Victoria's Secret model was red hot, as she channeled the iconic Betty Boop.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
2001

In her second year hosting, the star went full Lady Godiva—horse and all!

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic
2000

While the model's looks have become a lot more elaborate, her dominatrix costume was slightly subdued for her very first party.

