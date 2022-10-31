Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch : 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes

When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill.

Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.

From dressing up as an anatomical body (complete with realistic-looking flesh and bones) to channeling Fiona from Shrek, Heidi's costumes are unmatched. And she's ready to drop jaws once again for her annual Heidiween party.

"I only have one look, and I'm going to be very claustrophobic in it," she exclusively told E! News at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 10. "And I know that it will be the best one I've ever done."

While the former Project Runway host estimates that this year's costume will take 14 hours to pull off, she said it's worth the wait.

"I can't let my Halloween fans down," she said. "I don't want to let them down, so I've gotta bring it!"