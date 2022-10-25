You Can't Help Falling in Love With This First Look at Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

It's Jacob Elordi's turn to step into those blue suede shoes.
On Oct. 24, the actor was dressed as Elvis Presley as he filmed scenes for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic about the King of Rock 'n Roll's wife, Priscilla Presley. With his black hair slicked back in a pompadour, Jacob definitely looked the part of the music legend as he stepped out on set with co-star Cailee Spaeny, who plays his onscreen love.
During the day, the Euphoria star was seen in several outfits, including a formal look consisting of a blue three-piece blue suit, as well as casual poolside 'fit featuring a striped top and black shorts. Meanwhile, Cailee channeled Priscilla in a variety of retro get-ups with her hair in a large updo.
Produced by A24, the movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of the couple's romance. Priscilla, who met Elvis when she was 14 years old, was married to the musician for six years before their divorce was finalized in 1967.
Time will only tell if Priscilla will like the new biopic, though she had nothing but praise for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis earlier this year.
"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," she wrote on Facebook in April after a special screening of the flick, which centered around the singer's working relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. "Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."
Priscilla added, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer [sic] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."
As for Jacob, he previously paid homage to the singer when he and then-girlfriend Kaia Gerber dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla for Halloween in 2020. (Interestingly enough, Kaia is now dating Austin, who portrayed the titular star in Elvis.)
When news of his casting in the Priscilla biopic broke in September, Jacob posted a black-and-white photo of Elvis on Instagram. He simply captioned the shot, "E."