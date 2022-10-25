The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

Watch : Matthew Perry Reveals He Spent $9 Million to Get Sober

Matthew Perry is an open book when it comes to his past relationships.

The Friends alum got candid in his forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, about his former two-month romance with Julia Roberts.

In an excerpt obtained by U.K. newspaper The Times, Perry, 53, revealed that the two started dating shortly after Roberts, 54, signed on to guest star on the ‘90s NBC sitcom. However, he wrote that the Pretty Woman actress "would only do the show if she could be in my story line," adding that he "had to woo her."

Perry said he sent Roberts three dozen roses and a note that read, "The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers."

The pair then began "a three-month-long courtship" by sending each other faxes, and their platonic relationship quickly evolved into a romantic one.