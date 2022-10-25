14 Surprisingly Chic Holiday Pajamas That Are Cheerful, but Not Cheesy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ready, set, get cozy. Christmas and Hanukkah will be here before you know it, which means it's time to shop for gifts (and treat yourself, of course). And, for those of us who love to get festive, it's a great excuse to shop for some thematic pajamas. If you're rolling your eyes, holiday sleepwear doesn't have to be corny. Believe it or not, there are a ton of chic pajamas to choose from.
Here are some sophisticated picks to get you in the mood for the holiday season with styles from Amazon, boohoo, Old Navy, Nasty Gal, Lounge Underwear, Gap, and Kohl's.
Chic Holiday Pajamas
Nasty Gal Feather Trim Velvet Pajama Short Set
There's just something about velvet that is perfect for the holidays, right? These have an extra festive touch thanks to the feather trip at the sleeves.
Lyaner Women’s Satin Silky Pajama Set
These PJs have a bit of polish thanks to the pocket on the top. I have these in multiple colors. They feel luxurious and they hold up well after washing. Get these in red, green, or white for the holidays. There are 22 colors to choose from.
Birdy Grey Velvet Ribbed Robe
Bundle up with one of these supremely plush robes from Birdy Grey. This will be your cozy go-to.
Lonxu Silk Satin Womens Pajama Sets
Long sleeve silky pajamas are a must to feel luxurious throughout the holiday season. This set comes in a ton of colors and it has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas, Pet Lover
This cream pajamas set is pawfect for the dog enthusiasts.
Ekouaer Satin Pajamas
This is a classic look for the holidays, adorned with a festive print on a red, silky fabric. This set has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can also get a long-sleeve version of this.
Old Navy Fleece Henley Pajama Romper
How adorable is this romper? You can even dress it up with some cozy boots for a casual outing.
Boohoo Reindeer Luxury Fleece Onesie
Go all out with this incredibly plush reindeer-inspired jumpsuit. It even has a hood for extra comfort.
Boohoo Snowflake Embroidered Satin PJ Set
This icy blue pajamas set is luxurious and on-theme for winter with the stitched-on snowflake at the pocket.
Simply Vera Vera Wang Cozy 3-pc. Long Sleeve Pajama Set & Matching Headband
This set has you covered with style and function, complete with a matching headband to keep your hair out of your face while you sleep or wash your face.
Gap Flannel PJ Set- Blue Hanukkah Print
These Hanukkah pajamas are so soft that you will want to wear them all winter long.
PajamaGram Flannel Pajamas
These pajamas prove that lavender is a holiday color. How purrrfect are these kittens playing with snowballs?
Escalier Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set- 3 Pieces
You'll feel regal in this silky soft, three-piece satin set.
